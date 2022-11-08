Rebel Wilson announces birth of first child

Rebel Wilson has surprised fans across the globe by announcing the birth of her daughter on Instagram.
She called her new daughter the ‘best gift’ and shared her name ‘Royce Lilian’.
The actress had her baby via surrogate – leading to the shocked reactions of social media users online who did not know she was starting a family.
She shared the following image to Instagram:
Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!
I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗