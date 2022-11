Felicity Hayes-McCoy will be signing copies of The Keepsake Quilters in The Bookmark store in Letterkenny Shopping Centre, 2.30-3.00pm, Friday November 11th, and will be at Inishowen’s Glendowen Craft Studio on Saturday November 12th, 2.30pm, signing and discussing the book as part of their Open Day – a free event showcasing local crafting traditions and contemporary local crafters’ skills. @fhayesmccoy