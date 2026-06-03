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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Junior and Leaving Cert exams begin today


A record number of students are beginning their state exams this morning.

The number of Junior Cycle and Leaving Cert candidates has exceeded 146,000, a 4% increase on last year.

In Donegal total of 5,241 pupils are in exam halls across the county.

Of those, 2,682 are sitting the Junior Certificate, 2,306 are taking the Leaving Certificate, and 253 are completing the Leaving Certificate Applied programme.

Students are being reminded to look after their health, as well as their studies.

Educator Tadgh O’Donovan, ‘Teach With Tadgh’ on social media, says proper sleep and good nutrition can help boost concentration and reduce stress:

You can view the official schedules and download the timetables here:

Junior Cycle Examination Timetable 2026

Leaving Certificate Examination Timetable 2026

LCA Examination Schedule of Examination Dates & Timetable 2026

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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