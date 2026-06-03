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Cross-examination continues in Jeffrey Donaldson trial in Newry

The cross-examination of a second woman who has accused Jeffrey Donaldson of sexual abuse continues in Newry today.

The former DUP leader has pleaded not guilty to 18 historic sex offences.

His wife, Eleanor, denies five charges and faces a trial of facts.

10 of the 18 charges, which Jeffrey Donaldson denies, relate to Complainant B.

Yesterday, the jury heard her evidence for the first time.

In a police interview recording from 2024, which was played to the court, the complainant detailed two alleged incidents she says she remembers vividly, including one allegation of rape.

She told police she remembers Mr. Donaldson using his feet to separate her legs and sexually assault her.

During a second alleged incident, she claimed he lifted her top and played with her breasts, an incident she claims Eleanor Donaldson witnessed and walked away.

During cross-examination yesterday, the defence suggested “none of this happened” and that’s why the complainant has given “different ages and different times to different people” when discussing the allegations.

The complainant responded to say it would be “naive” to think that, and said “it’s true, it happened”.

The trial continues today.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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