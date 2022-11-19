Charities applications open for 2023 North West 10k

The North West 10k Committee is now inviting charities to apply to be beneficiaries of next year’s event which will take place on the Bank Holiday Monday, May 1st 2023. North West 10k Chairperson Neil Martin is encouraging charitable organisations to meet now and consider making applications. “Last year we had a great live event after two years of Covid restrictions.

A total of €66,000 was raised and the committee was able to give the three benefitting charities €22,000 each. So there is huge potential through the North West 10k to give charities out there an opportunity to bring in much needed money for worthy causes” Mr Martin said.

Only registered charities are eligible to apply and they must be based in the North West. Interested charities are invited to email their applications to info@letterkennychamber.com.

The closing date for applications is Friday 20th January.