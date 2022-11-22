Fans hope Dermot Kennedy will take to Grafton Street for a busking surprise

Dermot Kennedy has returned to his home soil in Dublin today to promote his new album ‘Sonder’.

The Irish singer announced two meet & greet opportunities to take place in the country’s capital today.

The first was a pop-up at Bewleys on Grafton Street.

He’s following that up by doing a signing at Golden Discs in Stephen’s Green this afternoon.

Fans on social media suspect Kennedy might make a surprise busking appearance, following his busing event in NYC only three days ago.

As well as this the singer shared a video of a busker on his Instagram account saying

Dublin, I can’t wait to see you today. This video has inspired me so much this morning. Right where I started. This is all you need, just your guitar and the courage to sing a song to whoever’s passing by. There’s something magic on Grafton Street. Let’s harness it today. Thank you @roebyrnemusic

This especially has led to fans hoping there may be an impromptu gig on the streets of Dublin later this afternoon.

