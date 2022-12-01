Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

‘Atlas for a City Region’ launched at latest meeting of NWSGP

The latest meeting of the North West Strategic Growth Partnership had a special focus on the North West City Region’s connectivity to the island in terms of roads, rail, and air infrastructure.

The ‘Atlas for a City Region’ project was also launched at today’s meeting.

Members attending today’s meeting were updated on the economic growth and investment in the North West City Region together with key actions to date.

Thematic discussions for 2023 were also considered with suggestions based on Strategic Priorities for the region including Tourism, Health and Further and Higher Education.

A special focus was placed on the area’s connectivity to the island in terms of roads, rail, and air infrastructure.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Liam Blaney says now, more than ever, it is important that the North West City Region continues to be a platform for multi-jurisdictional co-operation in order to become a net contributor to local economies.

“Atlas for a City Region – Imagining the Post-Brexit Landscapes of the Irish Northwest” was also launched today.

The project, presented by Professor Gareth Doherty who was lead researcher and a native of Carndonagh, was borne out of the unique cross-border collaborative approach adopted by both Councils who are of the view that despite Brexit, their region has the potential to continue to grow and prosper.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA find issues at Donegal residential centres for older people

1 December 2022
Building
Audio, News, Top Stories

Plans for major town centre development a ‘gamechanger’

1 December 2022
Hospital Beds
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE under mounting pressure to deliver centre for Donegal diabetes patients

1 December 2022
rail
Audio, News, Top Stories

New working group needed to examine possibility of rebuilding rail network in Donegal

1 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA find issues at Donegal residential centres for older people

1 December 2022
Building
Audio, News, Top Stories

Plans for major town centre development a ‘gamechanger’

1 December 2022
Hospital Beds
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE under mounting pressure to deliver centre for Donegal diabetes patients

1 December 2022
rail
Audio, News, Top Stories

New working group needed to examine possibility of rebuilding rail network in Donegal

1 December 2022
gardadrugs
News, Top Stories

New roadside drug driving test to be used over Christmas period

1 December 2022
Restaurant Hotel
Audio, News, Top Stories

New law to protect tips received by workers to come into effect today

1 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube