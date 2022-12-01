‘Atlas for a City Region’ launched at latest meeting of NWSGP

The latest meeting of the North West Strategic Growth Partnership had a special focus on the North West City Region’s connectivity to the island in terms of roads, rail, and air infrastructure.

The ‘Atlas for a City Region’ project was also launched at today’s meeting.

Members attending today’s meeting were updated on the economic growth and investment in the North West City Region together with key actions to date.

Thematic discussions for 2023 were also considered with suggestions based on Strategic Priorities for the region including Tourism, Health and Further and Higher Education.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Liam Blaney says now, more than ever, it is important that the North West City Region continues to be a platform for multi-jurisdictional co-operation in order to become a net contributor to local economies.

“Atlas for a City Region – Imagining the Post-Brexit Landscapes of the Irish Northwest” was also launched today.

The project, presented by Professor Gareth Doherty who was lead researcher and a native of Carndonagh, was borne out of the unique cross-border collaborative approach adopted by both Councils who are of the view that despite Brexit, their region has the potential to continue to grow and prosper.