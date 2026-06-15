Donegal Weather Forecast – Monday, June 15th

DONEGAL WEATHER

TODAY

Generally dry with a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine. Turning increasingly humid as the day goes on, with patchy mist or drizzle moving in along western coasts later. Highest temperatures of 18 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds. UV Index of 5 (Moderate) and a 10% chance of rain.

EVENING

Hazy sunshine fading behind thick cloud cover, keeping conditions warm and quite humid. Patchy drizzle spreading locally. Temperatures holding around 15 to 17 degrees with a gentle southerly breeze. Rain chance 20%.

TONIGHT

Overcast and humid across the county with persistent areas of mist and light patchy drizzle expanding overnight. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds. Rain chance 40%.