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30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

153 social homes left vacant in Donegal last year

A new report has raised questions over how quickly vacant social homes are being brought back into use, as councils continue to lease properties while delays persist in filling empty tenancies.

Figures show 153 social homes in Donegal were vacant last year, with the average turnaround time to re-let properties standing at around six months.

The data, reported in the Sunday Independent, also show that Donegal County Council owns 5,206 properties, while a further 355 are leased.

It comes amid ongoing concerns around housing demand and the availability of social homes across the county.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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