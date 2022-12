Justice Minister Heather Humphreys has called on former Fine Gael leader Alan Dukes to apologise for comments about people living in border counties.

Mr Dukes suggested people in those counties were quicker to resort to violence than others, in a documentary about businessman Sean Quinn.

Cavan-Monaghan TD Heather Humphreys says those communities stood against violence for decades despite suffering the most from the actions of “criminals and terrorists”.