Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Gardai and emergency services attending crash in Ballyshannon

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Ballyshannon.

The road at Corlea, Knather is currently closed following the collision this morning.

No further information is available at this time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies after tractor overturns in Ballyshannon

1 December 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday December 1st

1 December 2022
harry & meghan
Entertainment

Netflix drop a teaser for Harry & Meghan tell all documentary

1 December 2022
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Gardai and emergency services attending crash in Ballyshannon

1 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies after tractor overturns in Ballyshannon

1 December 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday December 1st

1 December 2022
harry & meghan
Entertainment

Netflix drop a teaser for Harry & Meghan tell all documentary

1 December 2022
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Gardai and emergency services attending crash in Ballyshannon

1 December 2022
Alan Dukes
News, Top Stories

Calls for Alan Dukes to apologise over comments about people in border counties

1 December 2022
Vonderleyen Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Brexit won’t be a barrier to reconciliation in Ireland’ – von der Leyen

1 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube