41 Donegal Tidy Town committees to receive funding

Tidy town committees in Donegal have received a collective €61,000 in preparation for the 2023 SuperValu TidyTowns competition.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD announced that 41 groups in Donegal would receive funding to help with their upcoming projects.

25 tidy towns committees in Donegal have been granted €1,000, while 13 groups will receive €2,000.

Ballybofey/Stranolar and Buncrana have been awarded €3,000 each while Letterkenny received Donegal’s highest amount at €4,000.

Groups who entered the competition in 2021 or 2022 are eligible to receive the funding ahead of the 65th anniversary of the competition next year.

The money can be used for projects based around green spaces and parks, and projects that are sensitive to biodiversity and promote sustainable living.

All eligible groups will be contacted before Christmas to confirm their funding and applications for funding must be returned to Pobal no later than February 28th 2023.