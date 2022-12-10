Broken street lights leaving parts of Buncrana in darkness

A local Councillor has called on the council to fix a number of street lights in areas across in Inishowen.

At the recent Inishowen Muncipial District meeting, Councillors raised concerns about the street lights in a number of areas particularly Buncrana and Lisfannon.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan explained that six decorative street lights are out in Buncrana Main Street while other lights are not working at Lisfannon.

Cllr Crossan says up to €20,000 has been spent on Christmas lights in Buncrana but yet, some street lights have been left broken…