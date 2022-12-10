Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Broken street lights leaving parts of Buncrana in darkness

A local Councillor has called on the council to fix a number of street lights in areas across in Inishowen.

At the recent Inishowen Muncipial District meeting, Councillors raised concerns about the street lights in a number of areas particularly Buncrana and Lisfannon.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan explained that six decorative street lights are out in Buncrana Main Street while other lights are not working at Lisfannon.

Cllr Crossan says up to €20,000 has been spent on Christmas lights in Buncrana but yet, some street lights have been left broken…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

tidytowns
News, Top Stories

41 Donegal Tidy Town committees to receive funding

10 December 2022
Buncrana Main Street
Audio, News, Top Stories

Broken street lights leaving parts of Buncrana in darkness

10 December 2022
Thomas Pringle Beard
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government must revisit refusal to subsidise fuel costs for fishers – Pringle

10 December 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Over 2,500 people awaiting procedures and 15,000 awaiting outpatient appointments at LUH

9 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

tidytowns
News, Top Stories

41 Donegal Tidy Town committees to receive funding

10 December 2022
Buncrana Main Street
Audio, News, Top Stories

Broken street lights leaving parts of Buncrana in darkness

10 December 2022
Thomas Pringle Beard
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government must revisit refusal to subsidise fuel costs for fishers – Pringle

10 December 2022
luh logo
News, Top Stories

Over 2,500 people awaiting procedures and 15,000 awaiting outpatient appointments at LUH

9 December 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday December 9th

9 December 2022
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Derry PSNI welcome conviction of man for sexual offences against a child

9 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube