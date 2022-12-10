Minister O’Brien insists Government is tackling housing crisis

The Housing Minister says he’s not surprised that People Before Profit are bringing a motion of no confidence against him next week.

Darragh O’Brien says they’re entitled to bring the motion – but he claims it’s a cynical exercise to deflect attention away from the work the Government is doing.

That’s despite a large chunk of Government funding that was dedicated to housing this year currently going unspent – as well as Mica campaigners in Donegal continuing calls for proper redress.

Minister O’Brien however insists the Government is addressing the housing crisis…