Minister O’Brien insists Government is tackling housing crisis

The Housing Minister says he’s not surprised that People Before Profit are bringing a motion of no confidence against him next week.

Darragh O’Brien says they’re entitled to bring the motion – but he claims it’s a cynical exercise to deflect attention away from the work the Government is doing.

That’s despite a large chunk of Government funding that was dedicated to housing this year currently going unspent – as well as Mica campaigners in Donegal continuing calls for proper redress.

Minister O’Brien however insists the Government is addressing the housing crisis…

ice snow road
News, Top Stories

Weather warnings issued as temperatures drop to -5 tonight

10 December 2022
darraghobrien
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister O’Brien insists Government is tackling housing crisis

10 December 2022
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Poll shows majority of ROI voters would abolish Stormont in a United Ireland

10 December 2022
tidytowns
News, Top Stories

41 Donegal Tidy Town committees to receive funding

10 December 2022
Advertisement

