Poll shows majority of ROI voters would abolish Stormont in a United Ireland

A new poll claims that voters in the Republic would choose to abolish Stormont as part of a United Ireland.

However voters in Northern Ireland would prefer to see the Assembly and the power-sharing institutions remain.

Those in the Republic are more supportive of an “integrated United Ireland” with a single administration located in Dublin – while voters north of the border prefer a devolved system, with powers continuing over health, policing and education.

The research was carried out for the Irish Times and ARINS, which is a joint project for the Royal Irish Academy and the University of Notre Dame.