Kilcoo’s reign as Ulster and All-Ireland club football champions is over.

The Down side suffered a 1-12 to 1-06 defeat to Glen of Derry in the Ulster final at Armagh’s Athletic Grounds.

Alex Doherty scoring the late goal for Glen.

After the game Glen boss Malachy O’Rourke spoke with Michael McMullan…

Cathal Mulholland told Michael McMullan its an unbelievable feeling to be crowned Ulster Champions…