Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Snow warning in place for Donegal tonight as temperatures plummet

A status orange low temperature and ice warning is now in place for the entire country until midday tomorrow, with temperatures expected to reach -5 and below.

Severe frost, icy stretches on the roads as well as freezing fog are anticipated.

A yellow snow and ice warning has also been issued for County Donegal that will come into effect tonight, with falls of sleet and snow expected overnight and tomorrow morning.

The warnings come as the National Emergency Coordination Group is meeting this afternoon to discuss the current cold snap.

Transport operators, government departments, councils and utilities providers are discussing the best approach for the next week as wintry conditions continue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Leo Varadkar
News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein remain most popular party ahead of Government reshuffle

11 December 2022
Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal routes gritted this afternoon ahead of harsh evening

11 December 2022
Snowy conditions in Fintown
Audio, News, Top Stories

Schools to remain open next week despite cold weather snap

11 December 2022
President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Biden expected to appoint new US envoy to Northern Ireland

11 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Leo Varadkar
News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein remain most popular party ahead of Government reshuffle

11 December 2022
Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal routes gritted this afternoon ahead of harsh evening

11 December 2022
Snowy conditions in Fintown
Audio, News, Top Stories

Schools to remain open next week despite cold weather snap

11 December 2022
President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Biden expected to appoint new US envoy to Northern Ireland

11 December 2022
snow
News, Top Stories

Snow warning in place for Donegal tonight as temperatures plummet

11 December 2022
ice snow road
News, Top Stories

Weather warnings issued as temperatures drop to -5 tonight

10 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube