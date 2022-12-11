Snow warning in place for Donegal tonight as temperatures plummet

A status orange low temperature and ice warning is now in place for the entire country until midday tomorrow, with temperatures expected to reach -5 and below.

Severe frost, icy stretches on the roads as well as freezing fog are anticipated.

A yellow snow and ice warning has also been issued for County Donegal that will come into effect tonight, with falls of sleet and snow expected overnight and tomorrow morning.

The warnings come as the National Emergency Coordination Group is meeting this afternoon to discuss the current cold snap.

Transport operators, government departments, councils and utilities providers are discussing the best approach for the next week as wintry conditions continue.