Team European medals for Athletes in Italy

North west athletes were among the medal winners at Sunday’s European Cross Country Championships in Turin helping Ireland to a record haul of medals at a major championships.

Lead out by the Flanagan sister’s of Finn Valley , the Irish Senior Women took an unexpected bronze team medal.

Eilish and Roisin finished a superb 11th and 12th with the twins from Tyrone running an identical time of 27:38.

Letterkenny’s Ann Marie McGlynn was also part of the team, she finished 31st in 28:40.

Earlier in the day Finn Valley’s Sean McGinley won silver with Ireland in the men’s under 20.

McGinley finished a brilliant 12th with his team mates Nick Griggs and Dean Casey taking silver and bronze in that race.

McGinley was the third team scorer in a time of 18:12.

