Watch: Donegal representatives on earning medals for Ireland in Turin

Donegal athletes helped Ireland claim medals at the European Cross Country Championships in Turin, Italy on Sunday morning.

Finn Valley’s Sean McGinley won silver with Ireland in the men’s under 20.

McGinley finished a brilliant 12th with his team mates Nick Griggs and Dean Casey taking silver and bronze in that race.

McGinley was the third team scorer in a time of 18:12.

The Flanagan sister’s of Finn Valley , helped the Irish Senior Women get a bronze team medal.

Eilish and Roisin finished a superb 11th and 12th with the twins from Tyrone running an identical time of 27:38.

Letterkenny’s Ann Marie McGlynn was also part of the team, she finished 31st in 28:40..

The women’s team lead for Ireland at the event was Teresa McDaid and she alongside Sean McGinley, Eilish and Roisin Flanagan and Ann Marie McGlynn joined Chris Ashmore on Sunday Sport.