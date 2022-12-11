Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Watch: Donegal representatives on earning medals for Ireland in Turin

Donegal athletes helped Ireland claim medals at the European Cross Country Championships in Turin, Italy on Sunday morning.

Finn Valley’s Sean McGinley won silver with Ireland in the men’s under 20.

McGinley finished a brilliant 12th with his team mates Nick Griggs and Dean Casey taking silver and bronze in that race.

McGinley was the third team scorer in a time of 18:12.

The Flanagan sister’s of Finn Valley , helped the Irish Senior Women get a bronze team medal.

Eilish and Roisin finished a superb 11th and 12th with the twins from Tyrone running an identical time of 27:38.

Letterkenny’s Ann Marie McGlynn was also part of the team,  she finished 31st in 28:40..

The women’s team lead for Ireland at the event was Teresa McDaid and she alongside Sean McGinley, Eilish and Roisin Flanagan and Ann Marie McGlynn joined Chris Ashmore on Sunday Sport.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Leo Varadkar
News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein remain most popular party ahead of Government reshuffle

11 December 2022
Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal routes gritted this afternoon ahead of harsh evening

11 December 2022
Snowy conditions in Fintown
Audio, News, Top Stories

Schools to remain open next week despite cold weather snap

11 December 2022
President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Biden expected to appoint new US envoy to Northern Ireland

11 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Leo Varadkar
News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein remain most popular party ahead of Government reshuffle

11 December 2022
Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal routes gritted this afternoon ahead of harsh evening

11 December 2022
Snowy conditions in Fintown
Audio, News, Top Stories

Schools to remain open next week despite cold weather snap

11 December 2022
President_of_the_United_States_Joe_Biden_(2021)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Biden expected to appoint new US envoy to Northern Ireland

11 December 2022
snow
News, Top Stories

Snow warning in place for Donegal tonight as temperatures plummet

11 December 2022
ice snow road
News, Top Stories

Weather warnings issued as temperatures drop to -5 tonight

10 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube