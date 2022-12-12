Brendan McDyre to receive Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh 2022  

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta announced today that the Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh award for the player of the Donegal Championship 2022 is to be presented to Naomh Conaill’s Brendan McDyre.

Naomh Conaill beat St Eunan’s by one point in this year’s Championship Final in October, and McDyre gave a brilliant performance, scoring three points in the match.

McDyre, 35, is from Na Gleannta originally, now living in Donegal town. He made his Senior Championship debut in 2005, the same year in which Naomh Conaill won their first Senior Championship title, and he has remained a vital member of the team in the seventeen years since.

Damien Ó Dónaill, Northern Regional Manager for RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, said:

“McDyre’s performance in this year’s championship final was superb, and he had a huge role in the other championship matches too despite grappling with injury. He has given a long and dedicated service to his club, and his performance in this year’s final showed that his love and commitment to his club and parish remain undimmed. Congratulations to Brendan, and my thanks to the Donegal sports journalists who came together to make the selection for this year’s award recipient.”

McDyre will be presented with the award at the Donegal GAA Annual Convention.

The Gradam Shéamuis Mhic Géidigh award is presented each year to the player of the Donegal Championship, as selected by a committee sports journalists in the county, chaired by Damien Ó Dónaill, Regional Manager of RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Broadcaster Séamus Mac Géidigh was synonymous with Donegal GAA, and the voice of Gaelic Games in that county until his untimely death in 2016. This award was established to honour his memory. Recipients to date are Michael Murphy, Mark McHugh, Odhrán Mac Niallais, Ciarán Thompson and Caolan Ward.

The award was created by sculptor Redmond Herrity using Donegal Granite carved in the shape of Errigal, with an image of Séamus Mac Géidigh engraved to the front.