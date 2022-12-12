Elective Surgery cancelled as a result of bed pressure at LUH

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is under significant pressure today with high attendances and long waiting times.

INMO figures this morning show 64 admitted patients awaiting beds at the hospital, 3o0 of them on trollies in the Emergency Department.

Management say there is significant pressure on bed availability, with lengthy delays in the Emergency Department. All available beds are in use, and as a result, Saolta says elective procedures are being cancelled.

They say they continue to request that people only attend the Emergency Department at the hospital if it is an emergency situation, and ask that people attend their GP or out of hours service in the first instance if at all possible.

Meanwhile, Saolta says the hospital is also dealing with a significant increase in COVID-19 presentations and admissions. There are currently 13 Covid positive patients being treated at LUH with four wards in outbreak. Visiting to the outbreak wards is restricted to compassionate grounds, on an exceptional basis only.

Statement in full –

12 December 2022

The hospital is postponing elective procedures given the pressure on the site and patients have been contacted directly.

All available beds are in use. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

The hospital acknowledges that these delays and postponements are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.

The hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the Emergency Department; people who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority and those who do not require urgent care may be waiting longer.

We continue to request that people only attend the Emergency Department at the hospital if it is an emergency situation. We ask that people attend their GP or out of hours service in the first instance if at all possible.