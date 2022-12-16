Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tyrone’s Mansell beaten by PDC World Champion at Alexandra Palace

Tyrone’s Mickey Mansell was beaten by Scotland’s Peter Wright who began his defence of the PDC World Championships title with a three sets to nil success at the famous Alexandra Palace venue.

Given a bye into the second round, Wright ended Mansell’s challenge after the latter had beaten Ben Robb earlier on Thursday.

UK Open semi-finalist  Barry Keane of Co Meath lost 3-1 to South African debutant Grant Sampson.

Fellow debutant Nathan Rafferty from Coalisland claimed a 3-2 win against Jermaine Wattimena of the Netherlands.

 

hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes inspection reports into two Donegal nursing homes

16 December 2022
nowdoc Letterkenny
Audio, News, Top Stories

Discussions taking place on possibility of Caredoc taking over NoWDoc service

16 December 2022
joemchu
Audio, News, Top Stories

Current government can deliver an acceptable Defective Blocks scheme – McHugh

16 December 2022
Sean Rooney
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Loss of Private Séan Rooney felt very strongly’ – Defence Forces Captain

16 December 2022
