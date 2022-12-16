Tyrone’s Mansell beaten by PDC World Champion at Alexandra Palace

Tyrone’s Mickey Mansell was beaten by Scotland’s Peter Wright who began his defence of the PDC World Championships title with a three sets to nil success at the famous Alexandra Palace venue.

Given a bye into the second round, Wright ended Mansell’s challenge after the latter had beaten Ben Robb earlier on Thursday.

UK Open semi-finalist Barry Keane of Co Meath lost 3-1 to South African debutant Grant Sampson.

Fellow debutant Nathan Rafferty from Coalisland claimed a 3-2 win against Jermaine Wattimena of the Netherlands.