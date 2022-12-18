Cold spell set to end as warmer weather approaches

The recent Arctic cold snap to hit the country is set to come to an end as a status yellow ice warning issued by Met Eireann for 18 counties has been lifted.

The country has experienced extreme cold temperatures, with frozen fog and black ice for over the last week.

But current forecasts now suggest the weather will be getting warmer, with the potential for temperatures to hit the double digits again on Monday.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says conditions will be mixed in the coming days, but temperatures will be getting better: