Cold spell set to end as warmer weather approaches

The recent Arctic cold snap to hit the country is set to come to an end as a status yellow ice warning issued by Met Eireann for 18 counties has been lifted.

The country has experienced extreme cold temperatures, with frozen fog and black ice for over the last week.

But current forecasts now suggest the weather will be getting warmer, with the potential for temperatures to hit the double digits again on Monday.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says conditions will be mixed in the coming days, but temperatures will be getting better:

Top Stories

ice snow road
News, Top Stories

Motorists advised to avoid Letterkenny to Drumkeen back road

18 December 2022
snow ice weather cold (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cold spell set to end as warmer weather approaches

18 December 2022
vaccine 6
Audio, News, Top Stories

Further appeals for public to receive Covid, Flu vaccinations

18 December 2022
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Private Sean Rooney’s remains to be repatriated to Ireland today

18 December 2022
