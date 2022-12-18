LIVE Match Commentary: Glenswilly v Glenfin U21 Final

Highland Radio will have LIVE match commentary from the Donegal U21B Final this afternoon between Glenswilly and Glenfin, here online at highlandradio.com. Throw In 1.30pm at The Bridge in Dunfanaghy.

Click on player to listen to Highland’s Commentary with Oisin Kelly and Gary McDaid.

Highland’s coverage is in association with Gildea Farm Butchers, Oldtown Rd, Letterkenny, taking orders for Christmas turkeys & hams or joints of beef and lamb. Also Cook In The Bag Turkey breast with pop-up cooking timer now available to order.