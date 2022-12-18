Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
LIVE Match Commentary: Glenswilly v Glenfin U21 Final

Highland Radio will have LIVE match commentary from the Donegal U21B Final this afternoon between Glenswilly and Glenfin, here online at highlandradio.com. Throw In 1.30pm at The Bridge in Dunfanaghy.

Click on player to listen to Highland’s Commentary with Oisin Kelly and Gary McDaid.

Highland’s coverage is in association with Gildea Farm Butchers, Oldtown Rd, Letterkenny, taking orders for Christmas turkeys & hams or joints of beef and lamb. Also Cook In The Bag Turkey breast with pop-up cooking timer now available to order.

Top Stories

cabinet 1
News, Top Stories

McConalogue retains Agriculture and Marine brief in ‘new’ cabinet

17 December 2022
speeeeeed
News, Top Stories

Icy reception for driver caught doing 159 KPH on wintry Donegal road

17 December 2022
Leo Varadkar
News, Top Stories

Varadkar officially elected Taoiseach following Dáil vote

17 December 2022
ice snow road
News, Top Stories

Milford to Ramelton road now re-opened after being treated

17 December 2022
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

