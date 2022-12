Motorists are being advised to avoid the back road between Letterkenny and Drumkeen this afternoon, due to a significant amount of black ice on the road surface.

Gardaí have issued the warning, after it’s believed a number of cars have become stuck there in recent hours due to the slippery conditions.

It’s believed a gritter will be deployed to the road later today, but until then Gardaí have advised the public to take alternative routes.