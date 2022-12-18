Police in Derry searching for man to assist in serious assault investigation

Police in Derry have appealed for information, and in particular looking to speak to the man pictured above who they believe can help in their investigations, after a serious assault in the city.

The assault is believed to have happened in the Oughtagh Road area.

In particular, they are searching for the man, who they believe could assist in their enquiries, and are asking him or anyone who has any information in relation to this incident to contact Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1181 of 19.09.22.