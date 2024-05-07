Pringle urges Taoiseach to ensure social media algorithms don’t endanger children

Taoiseach Simon Harris says legislation is coming which will regulate the activities of social media companies, particularly in terms of their impact on and use by children.

Simon Harris was responding in the Dail to Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle, who said some control must be exerted over the algorithms used by social media companies.

He questioned how many prosecutions, if any, have been taken.

The Taoiseach says a major consultation on draft guidelines concluded earlier this year, and he expects stringent legislation to follow.

Deputy Pringle told the Dail we must get serious about protecting children…………..

You can hear the full exchange here –