The Taoiseach has expressed his condolences to the family of Private Seán Rooney.

Leo Varadkar was speaking at a Christmas Lunch for Ukrainian women and children in Dublin today.

Private Rooney was killed in an attack on UN Peacekeeping duty in Lebanon on Wednesday.

Multiple investigations are now underway to examine the circumstances around the Newtowncunningham man’s death.

Leo Varadkar expressed his condolences, as Private Rooney’s body is in the process of being repatriated today: