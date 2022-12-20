Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry City add keeper Tadhg Ryan ahead of 2023 season

25-year old goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan has joined Derry City ahead of the 2023 season.

The Limerick-born stopper spent last season at Bohemians and said that he was excited to be heading to the Brandywell for the new season.

“I’ve obviously played against Derry before and you can’t help but be impressed by what Ruaidhri is building there.”

“There’s so much quality in the squad, but more than that there seems to be a real vibe for the team across the City.

“That connect between supporters and players is very unique.”

‘It’s a bit of a clichě but it was a no-brainer for me to join a team that has just won the cup, finished second in the league and will play in Europe next season.”

“I’m very ambitious, and while I’m fully aware that competition will be fierce for places, the fact that we’ll be challenging each other is a good thing.”

Manager Ruaidhri Higgins said that Ryan’s arrival would strengthen the competition for places as the Candystripes prepare for a very busy season.

“We are delighted that Tadhg has joined the club and he will add strong competition to our goalkeeping department” said the City boss.

“He is a very good ‘keeper and brings with him a high level of professionalism.

“We’re really looking forward to working with him in the coming weeks and months”

