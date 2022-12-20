Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
GRA President renews call for mandatory sentences for Garda attacks

The Justice Minister is facing a renewed call for mandatory sentences on conviction for attacks against gardaí.

It comes as a garda recovers in hospital after being dragged by a stolen car that he tried to intercept in Gorey, County Wexford in the early hours of this morning.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors says it “will be raising the issue of resources with Minister Simon Harris” in the new year.

President of the Garda Representative Association, Brendan O’Connor says the frequency of such events is seriously worrying:

