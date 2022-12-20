Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Residents ‘elated’ at An Bord Pleanála’s decision to refuse planning permission for asphalt plant

An Bord Pleanála’s decision to refuse planning permission for the construction of a controversial asphalt plant in Burnfoot has been welcomed by local residents.

Donegal County Council granted planinng permission for proposed development by Moyle Plant Limited at at Gortnaskea near Scalp Mountain in 2021.

However, an appeal was lodged to An Bord Pleanála and the development has since been subject to campaign by local residents who raised concerns about the health and safety implications of the plant.

Cllr Terry Crossan says people in the local area are elated at the decision to turn down the application…

Nine Til Noon, Playback

The Nine ’til Noon Show – Community Garda Information

20 December 2022
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 December 2022
Audio, News, Top Stories

Residents ‘elated’ at An Bord Pleanála’s decision to refuse planning permission for asphalt plant

20 December 2022
News, Top Stories

‘The Ireland Funds’ supports three Donegal projects

20 December 2022
