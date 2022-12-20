Residents ‘elated’ at An Bord Pleanála’s decision to refuse planning permission for asphalt plant

An Bord Pleanála’s decision to refuse planning permission for the construction of a controversial asphalt plant in Burnfoot has been welcomed by local residents.

Donegal County Council granted planinng permission for proposed development by Moyle Plant Limited at at Gortnaskea near Scalp Mountain in 2021.

However, an appeal was lodged to An Bord Pleanála and the development has since been subject to campaign by local residents who raised concerns about the health and safety implications of the plant.

Cllr Terry Crossan says people in the local area are elated at the decision to turn down the application…