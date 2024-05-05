Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI see information about missing man last seen in Derry

Police in Derry say they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 21 year old Joseph Bell, who was last seen in the Gulladuff area last evening.

Joseph is described as being 6ft 1in in height and of slim build, and has a shaven head.

He may be wearing a dark grey fleece and black trousers, and it is believed that he may have travelled to the Ballyclare area.

We are appealing to anyone with information in respect of Joseph’s whereabouts to contact us on 101 or via psni.police/report, quoting serial 399 of 05/05/24.

 

Please note – Joseph shaved his head after the above picture was taken.

