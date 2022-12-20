Widespread upset over closure of Foroige’s neighbourhood youth project



There has been widespread upset after it emerged Foroige’s neighbourhood youth project in Dungloe and Killybegs is set to close.

Neighbourhood Youth Projects are community based youth development and family support services working with young people aged 10-18 and their families.

The closure news was announced yesterday with Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig claiming there was no consultation with the members or communities.

Margaret Rose whose child regularly attended the service says she heard about the closure on social media.

She says it will be a huge loss to the community………