A Glenties Councillor wants more assurances that the Foróige services in Dungloe will remain in the area.

On Thursday, Tusla, who fund the service, said that all Foróige services will remain in place in Dungloe following widespread speculation that it was to be winded down, due to funding issues.

Cllr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says that was far from a rumour – and that he wants more assurances Foroige will remain in Dungloe and the surrounding areas….