2023 looks set to be a major transformative year for Letterkenny.

The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal Distrcit believes many projects earmarked for the town including the 2040 Regeneration initiative and the revamping of the Market Square as well as a number of roads projects are going to be gamechangers.

Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly says the future of Letterkenny is very bright: