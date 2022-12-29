Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Glenties MD Leas Cathaoirleach says support in aftermath of Creeslough tragedy will be on agenda in 2023

The Leas Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District says while it has been an extremely difficult year for the area, he hopes 2023 will bring more prosperity.

There was much shock and sadness following the Creeslough tragedy this year which claimed the lives of 10 people.

Councillor Michael McClafferty says ensuring help and support is available to those impacted will be high on his agenda along with tackling roads and water issues.

He expects in the coming months that tourism will be revived in West Donegal:

