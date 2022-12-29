More tourism accommodation needed to cope with growing tourism demand

Inishowen needs more accommodation offerings to cope with the growing tourism demand.

Cllr Rena Donaghey believes more hotels and BnB’s are required in the Inishowen area to ensure that tourists who visit the area have somewhere to stay.

Fáilte Ireland recently launched a new 5-year plan that will help drive and sustain tourism on the Inishowen Peninsula.

The plan aims to extend the tourism season and spread business across all parts of the region over the next five years.

Cllr Donaghey says Inishowen has an abundance of tourist attractions but more accommodation is needed to ensure people have somewhere to stay while visiting the area..