Nighttime restrictions imposed on Lettermacaward Public Water Supply

Irish Water has confirmed that nighttime restrictions will be in place on the Lettermacaward Public Water Supply.

The utility says following operational difficulties at the treatment plant and a noticeable increase in water usage, the restrictions will be in place from 8pm each night until 7am the following morning from tonight until further notice.

Statement in Full:

29 December 2022: “Irish Water and Donegal County Council wish to advise customers on the Lettermacaward Public Water Supply that nighttime restrictions are essential to maintain a daytime supply.

Following operational difficulties at the treatment plant and a noticeable increase in water usage on the network, the restrictions will be in place from 8pm each night until 7am the following morning from tonight, Thursday, 29 December until further notice. It can take two to three hours following restrictions for normal water supply to be fully restored to all areas, especially for customers on higher ground or at the end of the network.

Operations Lead with Irish Water, Seamus O’Brien, explained the restrictions are necessary to allow reservoir levels recover and ensure homes and businesses have a normal daytime supply. He appealed to the public to continue their efforts to conserve water and check for leaks.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience these restrictions may cause. The cold spell earlier this month increased the number of frozen water pipes and bursts causing increased demand on water supplies across the region. I’m appealing to customers to check for bursts and overflowing troughs on their own properties and turning these off where they are found. We are also asking customers to check unoccupied and empty premises.”

Customers can report leaks on the public network on our website www.water.ie or by calling our customer team on 1800 278 278.

During the daytime hours, Irish Water is also appealing to customers to conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and reducing the use of dishwashers and washing machines where possible. Further information on water conservation is available on our website at www.water/conserve.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates on local water supply issues, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.”