Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Number of Donegal are open for Salmon Angling in 2023

A number of rivers in Donegal are open for Salmon Angling in 2023.

Nine rivers in the Ballyshannon area and a further 14 rivers in the Letterkenny District have been included in the list of 81 rivers which will be available for salmon and sea trout fishing in 2023.

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, has approved legislation that will govern the wild salmon and sea trout fisheries in 2023.

These will come into effect from Sunday, 1st January 2023.

In the Ballyshannon District angling will allowed in the rivers Abbey, Ballintra (Murvagh) – (downstream of junction of Ballintra and Bridgetown Rivers), Laghy (Stream), Bungosteen, Oily, Eske, Eany, Duff and Glen.

In the Letterkenny District, angling will be allowed in Isle (Burn), Mill, Clonmany, Straid, Owenamarve, Swilly, Donagh, Culoort, Lackagh, Leannan, Glenna, Ray, Bracky and Glenagannon.

Minister Ryan says the opening of certain rivers facilitates careful management of this important natural resource, for which conservation and sustainability are paramount.

48 of the rivers will be fully open, with a further 33 open to ‘catch and release’ angling as the general improvements in stocks from 2022 have been maintained for 2023.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donegal rural land
Audio, News, Top Stories

Glenties MD Leas Cathaoirleach says support in aftermath of Creeslough tragedy will be on agenda in 2023

29 December 2022
mobile home
News, Top Stories

Save Our Beach at Castlegoland group steps up campaign

29 December 2022
Bus Eireann Bus
News, Top Stories

Bus Éireann notes increased demand on Donegal routes

29 December 2022
322264530_1327547918037878_1285225739894818113_n
News, Top Stories

Motorist arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Buncrana

29 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Donegal rural land
Audio, News, Top Stories

Glenties MD Leas Cathaoirleach says support in aftermath of Creeslough tragedy will be on agenda in 2023

29 December 2022
mobile home
News, Top Stories

Save Our Beach at Castlegoland group steps up campaign

29 December 2022
Bus Eireann Bus
News, Top Stories

Bus Éireann notes increased demand on Donegal routes

29 December 2022
322264530_1327547918037878_1285225739894818113_n
News, Top Stories

Motorist arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Buncrana

29 December 2022
Salmon
News, Top Stories

Number of Donegal are open for Salmon Angling in 2023

29 December 2022
glengad pitch
News, Top Stories

Gardai following definite line of inquiry over Glengad FC vandalism

29 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube