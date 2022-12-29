Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Save Our Beach at Castlegoland group steps up campaign

The Save Our Beach at Castlegoland campaign has stepped up this week.

There is an ongoing dispute over right of way at the beach in Portnoo.

On Tuesday, the campaign group placed a mobile home on Castlegoland Beach in protest and as part of the campaign for the restoration of public vehicular access right of way to the beach.

In a statement, the group says for more than three years, the public have been denied access to the beach because of a locked gate unlawfully obstructing the public right of way.

A spokesperson says the placement of the caravan is a statement that the beach belongs to us all, and that we are determined to see that full and free public access to the beach is restored.

The group is calling on Donegal County Council to act immediately to ensure that all public rights of way to Castlegoland Beach are fully and permanently restored.

