45 patients with Covid 19 in LUH as GPs agree to provide more appointments

The HSE says an agreement has been reached with GPs to provide more appointments as Covid and Influenza cases rise.

It comes as healthcare services have been placed under a strain with the spread of several viruses this winter.

Last night, there were 649 people with Covid 19 in Irish hospitals, 45 in Letterkenny University Hospital, the third highest figure in the country. Of those, one was being treated in ICU.

This month, the National Ambulance Service recorded the most calls they’ve ever received over a two-week period.

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer with the HSE, says healthcare staff are facing an ‘extremely challenging’ time………