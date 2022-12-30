Minister must review Winter Plan – McMonagle

The Chairperson of the Regional Health Forum West is calling on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to immediately Review his Winter Health Plan Initiative.

Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle says it’s quite clear for anyone to see that it is not working and needs to be better resourced.

He says we are now in a National Crisis with hospital Emergency Departments right around the country being over run with sick patients and not enough Staff or Beds to meet the demand.

This is also having an effect on our Ambulance Services with many of them tied up at Emergency Departments with patients which is putting our ambulance services under intense pressure to provide the necessary cover.

Cllr McMonagle says Minister Donnelly must act now…………