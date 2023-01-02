SUSI maintenance grants to increase from today

Third level students will be entitled to higher maintenance grants from today, for the rest of the academic year and beyond.

The base rate of the maintenance grant is going up by 10 percent for all students who are eligible for it, with further changes depending on the type of grant you receive.

Those receiving the Special rate and Band 1 maintenance grants will see a boost of 14 percent to their monthly SUSI income.

The full details are on the SUSI website: https://susi.ie/student-maintenance-grant-measures/