Tributes paid to former Lough Derg Prior Richard Mohan

Tributes have been paid to the former Prior of Lough Derg, Monsignor Richard Mohan, who passed away yesterday.

Mohan was Prior of Lough Derg from 1990 until 2013.

In a statement, the Lough Derg sanctuary said that he would be “…fondly remembered by thousands of Lough Derg pilgrims all over the island of Ireland and beyond”.

They also stated that “his legacy will live on at Lough Derg not only in the development of the fabric of the island but also and perhaps, more so, in the friendships made with staff and pilgrims and in the great pastoral support that he is renowned for”.