Sectarian attack in Derry’s Fountain estate is condemned

A Sinn Féin MLA in Derry has condemned a sectarian attack on homes in the Fountain Estate at the weekend, and is urging anyone with information to immediately bring it forward to the PSNI.

Police say on Saturday evening, they received a report that a number of rocks had been thrown at two houses shortly before quarter to five by a group of young people. A window was broken in one of the houses, with an interior wall and children’s toys damaged in the room.

Police say there were children inside one of the properties at the time, who were uninjured, but understandably shaken.

The suspects are understood to have left the area via Hawkin Street, towards New Gate. Police say they are treating ther attack as a sectarian motivated hate crime.

Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy described the attack as reprehensible and sectarian, saying children narrowly escaped serious injury when rocks were thrown through the window of their home.

He concluded there is no place for sectarianism in Derry, and the people of the city want and are entitled to an inclusive, better future for themselves and their children.