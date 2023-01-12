Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Record breaking year for ShopLK gift cards

Photo Clive Wasson

ShopLK gift card sales have reached over €4,000,000 making 2022 a record breaking year.

Sales reached €4,066,695 in 2022, a 34% increase on last year.

First established in 2004 by Letterkenny Chamber as a local shopping initiative, The ShopLK gift card is redeemable at over 240 member outlets.

Since moving to the gift card in 2015, gift card sales have increased year on year with customers seeing a ShopLK Gift Card as the gift of choice for any season and as the best employee reward around.

Commenting on the most recent achievement, Kristine Reynolds, Chamber President said “Each year since the ShopLK gift cards were launched, the Chamber has been delighted with the increasing sales levels, but this increase of 34% exceeded all our expectations.

2021 sales were €3,028,446 and this year they reached an incredible €4,066,695.

“We have seen corporate sales increase year after year as businesses increasingly chose the ShopLK Gift Card as a reward for their employees.

“The ShopLK gift card is redeemable at over 240 member outlets, which gives customers endless choice and good value.

“ShopLK is all about supporting local shopping, sales of this level shows that the message has got through. Customers love the variety and the support it offers in their favourite outlets.”

As ShopLK gift cards are only redeemable in Letterkenny, this brings profit to the town and supports local jobs.

Records show that at least one third of customers using the card, often spend up to 4 times the value.

Toni Forrester Letterkenny Chamber CEO explains how that ShopLK Is more than just a gift card “ShopLK is about promoting Letterkenny as a retail destination and the commercial hub of the county.

Being a ShopLK member gives businesses another
promotional platform and encourages them to increase their own brand awareness and stand out in a competitive market,”she said.

€4 Million Euro Plus the figure announced for the Letterkenny Shop LK 2022 sales at the announcement were Michael Margey, Toni Forrester, CEO, Christine Reynolds, President Letterkenny Chamber, Clare McNicole ,Donal Mandy Kelly, Cathaoirleach Letterkenny Municipal District, Leonard Watson, Anne Louise McClintock and Jimmy Stafford. Photo Clive Wasson
