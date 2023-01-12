The Nine ’til Noon Show – Ciarzo & The Ephades

Ciarzo & The Ephades joined Greg instudio on The Nine ’til Noon Show to play their new song ‘Anxiety’.

The successful recording of this song was a collaboration between the young people, Donegal Youth Service and the HSE’s Connecting for Life who have recently launched a new care pathway for young people which includes a list of community resources and contacts for young people who are struggling with their mental health. Donegal Youth Service are promoting this song to show young people creative alternatives for managing mental health & well-being.