Gaoth Dobhair claimed their seventh Donegal Under-21 championship title after an extra time victory over Termon.

Stefan McFadden’s penalty late in normal time looked to give Gaoth Dobhair victory before Ryan McFadden levelled up the tie from a penalty of his own with mere seconds left on the clock.

Eoin De Burca’s extra time goal then proved the difference as Gaoth Dobhair claimed a 3-07 to 2-08 victory.

Gaoth Dobhair boss Christopher Mc Fadden spoke to Pauric Hilferty after the game…