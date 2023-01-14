Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Dáire Ó Fearraigh on Gaoth Dobhair’s Donegal U21 Championship final victory

Gaoth Dobhair clinched their seventh Donegal under-21 championship title as they eventually overcame Termon in a thrilling decider that went to extra-time at O’Donnell Park.

Termon led by a point, 1-4 to 1-3 at the break and when Stefan McFadden scored a second Gaoth Dobhair penalty after 31 minutes of the second half, they led by 2-4 to 1-4 and looked on course for victory.

But Ryan McFadden converted a last gasp penalty to force the game in to extra-time.

Highland radio man-of-the-match Dáire Ó Fearraigh spoke with Oisin Kelly after the game…

