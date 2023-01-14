Dog fouling situation now worse than ever – Cllr Michael McClafferty

A local Councillor says more needs to be done to deter dog fouling as only one fine issued in the past two years.

Donegal County Council issued just one fine for dog fouling offences in 2021 and zero fines issued in the first ten months of 2022.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says the county is now in a dire situation with dog fouling occurring in most areas including in the main street of some West Donegal villages.

He says dog fouling is no worse than ever and called on dog owners to act responsibly and clean up after their dogs..