Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Dog fouling situation now worse than ever – Cllr Michael McClafferty

A local Councillor says more needs to be done to deter dog fouling as only one fine issued in the past two years.

Donegal County Council issued just one fine for dog fouling offences in 2021 and zero fines issued in the first ten months of 2022.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says the county is now in a dire situation with dog fouling occurring in most areas including in the main street of some West Donegal villages.

He says dog fouling is no worse than ever and called on dog owners to act responsibly and clean up after their dogs..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Dog Fouling
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dog fouling situation now worse than ever – Cllr Michael McClafferty

14 January 2023
Atlantic Futures launch event pic 4
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major €4m cross border research project launched

14 January 2023
Fishing Protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

New permit granting employment rights to non-EEA migrant fishers welcomed

14 January 2023
neale
News, Top Stories

Neale Richmond to replace Damien English

13 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Dog Fouling
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dog fouling situation now worse than ever – Cllr Michael McClafferty

14 January 2023
Atlantic Futures launch event pic 4
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major €4m cross border research project launched

14 January 2023
Fishing Protest
News, Audio, Top Stories

New permit granting employment rights to non-EEA migrant fishers welcomed

14 January 2023
neale
News, Top Stories

Neale Richmond to replace Damien English

13 January 2023
County House Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council does not have manpower to check what is happening in each Council house – Cllr Michael McBride

13 January 2023
intreo letterkenny
News, Top Stories

21.7% more people on the Live Register in Donegal

13 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube